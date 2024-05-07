The St. Louis Blues have signed head coach Drew Bannister to a two-year contract, removing the interim tag.

Bannister finished the season with a 30-19-5 record behind the Blues bench after replacing Craig Berube. Berube, who was in his sixth season as coach when he was let go, led the club to their first ever Stanley Cup in 2019.

Blues president and general manager Doug Armstrong said last month that Bannister, 50, was on the shortlist of names to become the 22nd permanent head coach in franchise history.

"Drew is one of a very small number of people I want to talk to moving forward," Armstrong said. "I thought he did a very good job. I thought he was able to balance getting the best team on the ice every night with a blind eye to putting young players in situations they haven’t been in and living with the results. We had some young players do some really good things, and we had some young players make young mistakes that cost us, but that’s part of growth. So Drew is a finalist for the head coaching position, and that list isn’t extensive."

Prior to being moved to interim head coach of the Blues, Bannister was serving as coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

He led the Thunderbirds to a 93-58-19 regular-season record over three seasons. The Belleville, Ontario, native also guided the Thunderbirds to consecutive playoff appearances, including 2021-22, when they won the Eastern Conference and reached the Calder Cup final.

Bannister played 164 NHL regular-season games for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Mighty Ducks and New York Rangers.