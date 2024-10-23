St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas has a fractured ankle and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, the team announced Wednesday.

He has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Thomas blocked a shot early in the third period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets and did not return. According to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford, Thomas had x-rays after the game and was not on the ice as the Blues began practice Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old has one goal and five assists in six games so far this season. He had 26 goals and 60 assists for 86 points in 82 games last season, making the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

The No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft has spent his entire seven-year career with the Blues and is in the fourth year of an eight-year, $65 million deal that carries an $8.13 million cap hit.