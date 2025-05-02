Four different Blues scored in the second period to put St. Louis ahead 5-1 over the Winnipeg Jets at the second intermission of Game 6 on Friday night.

Neil Walker, Brayden Schenn, Cam Fowler, and Alexey Toropchenko scored in the second half of the period to push the Blues out in front heading into the final frame.

Walker scored at the 11:34 mark of the second to give the Blues a 2-1 lead, before Schenn doubled their advantage less than a minute later.

Fowler would then add to the lead with a marker of his own at 13:40, and Toropchenko capped the goal flurry with just over three minutes remaining in the second.

The Jets kicked off the scoring in the period with a goal from Cole Perfetti on the power play just under six minutes into the frame.

Just moments after Walker took a two-minute minor for slashing, Perfetti potted the then-equalizer after engaging in a net-front battle and taking multiple shot attempts before eventually beating Jordan Binnington.

Perfetti snapped an 11-game goalless drought, with assists on the play going to Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey.

Earlier in the frame, the Jets had a goal from Morgan Barron wiped off the board after Jim Montgomery used a coach’s challenge to review the play as offside.

Upon review, Mason Appleton drifted into the offensive zone before Barron crossed the blue line, negating the goal.

Phillip Broberg scored for the Blues in the first period, firing a knuckle puck towards Connor Hellebuyck with traffic in front.

Winnipeg called a timeout after the play to take a closer look for potential goaltender interference, but Scott Arniel decided against using his challenge on the goal.

Robert Thomas provided the primary assist on the play for his eighth point of the series, while Blues rookie Jimmy Snuggerud was credited with the secondary assist for his fourth point of the playoffs.

Jordan Binnington has saved 10 of 11 shots after 40 minutes of play, while Hellebuyck has allowed five goals on 23 shots.

The Jets currently lead the series 3-2, and a St. Louis win would push the series back to Winnipeg for a Game 7 on Sunday night.