ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad combined for three goals in a 32-second span in the second period, sending the Blues to a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

Buchnevich also scored midway through the third, finishing his fourth career hat trick. Robert Thomas had three assists, and Jordan Kyrou had two.

Jordan Binnington made 38 saves to earn career win No. 137, moving him into a tie with Curtis Joseph for third on the franchise wins list. It was Binnington’s third shutout of the season and No. 15 for his career.

The Blues had dropped two in a row and three of four overall.

Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders, who fell to 1-2-2 in their last five games.

St. Louis grabbed control with its scoring outburst in the second. It was the fastest three goals in franchise history, surpassing the previous best of 36 seconds against Tampa Bay on April 15, 1993.

Saad scored a power-play goal at 4:38 for his 16th on the season. Buchnevich then got the next two at 4:45 and 5:10 for the fastest two goals by a Blues player since Pavol Demitra in 25 seconds on Nov. 11, 2000.

Buchnevich scored 22nd goal on an empty-netter 9:21 into the third, after New York pulled Varlamov for an extra skater during a two-minute stretch of 4-on-4 following coincidental minors.

Binnington showed a quick glove on a point-blank chance for Mathew Barzal late in the third. Barzal had his season-long point streak snapped at eight games.

Each team killed off a pair of power plays in the first. Kyle Palmieri nearly gave the Islanders the lead when his shot during the second man advantage caromed off the post and skirted across the goal line.

Binnington made a save on an Anders Lee breakaway a minute into the second period.

Zack Bolduc made his NHL debut for St. Louis. The forward was selected by the Blues with the No. 17 pick in the 2021 draft.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Blues: Travel to Detroit on Saturday.

