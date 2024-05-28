The St. Louis Blues have signed 2022 third-round pick Aleksanteri Kaskimaki to a three-year, two-way entry-level contract, it was announced Tuesday.

Kaskimaki was selected in the third round (No. 73 overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Blues.

The 20-year-old centre played with HIFK Helsinki in Finland's SM-liiga last season, scoring 10 goals and adding seven assists for 17 points in 47 games. He had three goals and seven points in 38 games the season prior.

He's also played for Finland at the last two IIHF World Junior Championships, picking up a total of four points in 12 games.