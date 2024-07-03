The St. Louis Blues signed defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph to a one-year contract worth $950,000 on Wednesday, one day after acquiring his old brother in a trade.

The Blues added forward Mathieu Joseph on Tuesday, along with a third-round pick, from the Ottawa Senators.

Pierre-Olivier posted two goals and 11 points in 52 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

Selected 23rd overall in the 2017 draft, the 25-year-old has eight goals and 37 points in 147 career games.