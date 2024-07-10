The St. Louis Blues signed veteran defenceman Ryan Suter to a one-year, $775,000 contract on Wednesday night. The deal could include an additional $2.225 million in performance bonus.

Suter, 39, was bought out of the final season of his four-year, $14.6 million deal with the Dallas Stars on June 27.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman appeared in all 82 games with the Stars, recording two goals and 17 points. He added a goal and four points in 19 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Drafted seventh overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2003 Draft, Suter has 105 goals and 681 points in 1,444 career games split between the Predators, Wild, and Stars.

Suter finished second in Norris Trophy voting to P.K. Subban in 2013 and was named a first-team all-star after recording four goals and 32 points in a shortened 48-game season.

The Madison, Wis., native represented the United States twice at the Winter Olympic Games, taking home a bronze medal in 2010. He also represented his country five times at the World Championship, registering three goals and 14 points in 32 appearances.

Suter represented the United States at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto in a seventh-place finish