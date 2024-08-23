The St. Louis Blues announced the signing of defenceman Quinton Burns to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

Burns, 19, was the 74th overall selection of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

A native of Smiths Falls, Ont., Burns spent the past three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs. Appearing in 154 games, Burns notched eight goals and 60 assists. He had six goals and 29 assists in 58 games in 2023-2024.

Internationally, Burns won a bronze medal with Canada at the 2023 U-18 worlds. He appeared in two games with Canada White at this past summer's Summer Showcase.