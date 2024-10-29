The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Alexey Toropchenko to a one-year, $1.7 million contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has recorded one assist in seven contests for St. Louis this season.

In four seasons with the team, the Moscow, Russia, native has scored 26 goals and 43 points across 186 appearances in four NHL seasons.

The Blues selected the 6-foot-6 forward with the 113th pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

He was in the last season of a two-year, $2.5 million contract signed in 2023, and was set for restricted free agency at the end of the 2024-25 season before signing his new deal.