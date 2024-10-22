The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jake Neighbours to a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension.

The deal carries an annual average value of $3.75 million for the 22-year-old winger.

Neighbours, selected 26th overall in the 2020 draft, is the final season of his entry-level contract and was scheduled for restricted free agency in 2025.

He has two goals and one assist in six games this season after posting 27 goals and 38 points in 77 games last season.

In 135 career games, all with the Blues, the Calgary native has 36 goals and 53 points.