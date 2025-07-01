The St. Louis Blues have signed unrestricted free agent forward Nick Bjugstad to a two-year, $3.5 million contract on Tuesday.

The contract carries an average annual value of $1.75 million.

Bjugstad, 32, had eight goals and 19 points in 66 games with the Utah Hockey Club last season.

The 6-foot-6 centre is coming off a two-year, $4.2 million contract with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million.

Drafted 19th overall by the Florida Panthers in 2010, Bjugstad has 157 goals and 330 points in 760 career games split between the Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Arizona Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers, and Utah.

The Minneapolis, Minn., native represented the United States twice at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2013.