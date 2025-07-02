The St. Louis Blues have signed unrestricted free agent forward Pius Suter to a two-year, $8.25 million contract.

Suter, 29, recorded 25 goals and 46 points in 81 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season.

The 5-foot-11 centre is coming off a two-year, $3.2 million deal that carried an annual cap hit of $1.6 million.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 by the Chicago Blackhawks, Suter has 82 goals and 162 points in 364 career games split between the Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Canucks.

The Zurich, Switzerland native represented his country at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea in a 10th-place finish. He also represented Switzerland twice at the World Championship, finishing as high as fifth place.