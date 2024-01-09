The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Nathan Walker to a two-year, $1.55 million contract extension, it was announced Tuesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $775,000.

Walker, 29, is in his fifth season with the Blues and has appeared in two games this year, scoring on Jan. 6 in a win over the Carolina Hurricanes. In 101 regular season games with the Blues, Walker has 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points.

A native of Cardiff, Wales, Walker was selected in the third round (No. 89 overall) by the Washington Capitals in the 2014 NHL Draft. Walker began his career with the Caps and was claimed off waivers by the Edmonton Oilers in December of 2017. About three weeks later, the Capitals claimed Walker back. He joined the Blues as a free agent in the summer of 2019.

In 113 career NHL games, Walker has 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points.