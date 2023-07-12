The St. Louis Blues signed unrestricted free agent forward Oskar Sundqvist to a one-year, $775,000 deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

Sundqvist, 29, finished last season with the Minnesota Wild after he was traded by the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a draft pick at the trade deadline.

The 6-foot-3 centre recorded 10 goals and 28 points in 67 games split between the Red Wings and Wild last season. He added a goal in his only playoff appearance with the Wild before they were eliminated in six games by the Dallas Stars.

Sundqvist will be making his second stint with the Blues after spending parts of five seasons with the club between 2018-22, recording 35 goals and 83 points in 242 games.

Drafted 81st overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2012 draft, Sundqvist has 50 goals and 123 points in 355 career games split between the Penguins, Blues, Red Wings, and Wild.

Sundqvist is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017 and the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

The Boden, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship, registering two goals and seven appearances en route to a silver-medal finish.