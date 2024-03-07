The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Oskar Sundqvist to a two-year, $3 million contract extension, it was announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old's deal carries a cap hit of $1.5 million.

The Bode, Sweden native was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, carrying a $775,000 cap hit.

“It was my plan the whole time,” Sundqvist told stlouisblues.com in a news release. “I wanted to be part of the team and turning the ship around. For me personally, I didn’t want to abandon it and leave [at the Trade Deadline]. I wanted to stay here, help this team get back to being successful and getting back into the playoffs and (being) a competitor again. It was a huge part to stay here and hopefully help this team win hockey games.”

Sundqvist has six goals and 15 assists for 21 points in 62 games so far this season. He's in his second stint with the Blue after spending five seasons with the team from 2017 to 2022.

He's also appeared in games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild in addition to the Blues over the course of his nine-year NHL career.