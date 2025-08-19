The St. Louis Blues announced Tuesday that the team has signed veteran forward Milan Lucic to a professional tryout.

The 37-year-old winger last played early in the 2023-24 season, appearing in four games with the Boston Bruins before taking an indefinite leave of absence. He was charged with domestic violence shortly after the leave was announced, but prosecutors dropped the case four months later, saying the decision by his wife to invoke marital privilege made it impossible for them to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the team's release, the Blues stated that Lucic has completed the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and has been reinstated by the league.

A second-round pick of the Bruins in the 2006 draft, Lucic has 233 goals and 586 points in 1,177 career games with Boston, the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

In his last full season, Lucic posted seven goals and 19 points in 77 games with the Flames in 2022-23.

He won the 2011 Stanley Cup with the Bruins.