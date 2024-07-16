St. Louis Blues defenceman Torey Krug was diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks, the team announced on Tuesday.

The team added that Krug will miss the entire 2024-25 season if surgery is required to repair the injury,

Krug, 33, is on the fifth year of a seven-year, $45.5 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 5-foot-9 left-shot defenceman recorded four goals and 39 points in 77 games last season.

St. Louis reportedly had a deal in place to send Krug to the Philadelphia Flyers last off-season, but he elected not to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins in March of 2012, Krug has 89 goals and 483 points in 778 career games split between the Bruins and Blues.

The Livonia, Mich., native represented the United States in the 2015 World Championship in Czechia, registering two goals and five points to take home a bronze medal.