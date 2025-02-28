The St. Louis Blues have agreed to a two-year, $1.85 million extension with defenceman Tyler Tucker that carries a cap hit of $925,000, the team announced on Friday.

Tucker, 24, has appeared in 20 games with the Blues this season, recording two goals and four points while averaging 13:04 of ice time.

He also has four goals and 10 points in 19 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this season.

Drafted 200th overall by the Blues in 2018, Tucker has four goals and 10 points in 72 career games.