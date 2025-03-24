St. Louis Blues forward Zachary Bolduc has been fined $2,248.26 for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenceman Nick Blankenburg during Sunday's game.

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred in the third period of St. Louis' 4-1 victory when Bolduc delivered multiple cross-checks to Blankenburg's backside while he was on the ice after falling while attempting to deliver a open-ice hit on Blues centre Robert Thomas. Blankenburg missed with the majority of his hit, but still caught enough of Thomas to warrant a tripping penalty.

Bolduc was handed a major penalty and a game misconduct but will not draw a suspension from the league.

“Much appreciated,” Thomas told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch regarding Bolduc coming to his defence. “He’s a guy that’s really exploded, really feeling comfortable. He’s playing amazing hockey. He’s playing the right way. It was nice for him to stick up for me, and definitely owe him.”

Bolduc had one assist, one shot on goal and two hits in the Blues' victory. On the season, the 22-year-old centre has 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points in 62 games.

St. Louis will be back in action on Tuesday at home against the Montreal Canadiens.