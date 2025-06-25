Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios said Wednesday that trading up in the first round of Friday's draft is not on the table.

Instead, if the Senators elect to move out of their draft slot, Staios told TSN 1200 it would be to trade back and acquire an additional pick with the Senators low on draft capital.

Entering this year's draft, the Senators have one pick in every round but the second, in which Ottawa is currently without a pick. The team is without their first-round selection for next June, but do have three picks in the third round of the 2026 draft.

Staios has elected to keep the 21st overall selection this year and forfeit next year's first-rounder as a result of league punishment stemming from how the franchise handled forward Evgenii Dadonov’s limited no-trade clause that came to light in March of 2022.

The previous summer, Ottawa dealt Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights and did not inform the team of his limited no-trade clause, which should have prevented him from being acquired by the Anaheim Ducks in a later deal in March of 2022.

The league voided Vegas' deal with the Ducks and the Sens were deemed to be at fault, leading to the dismissal of then-general manager Pierre Dorion.



Talks continue with Giroux

Speaking with reporters later on Wednesday, Staios said the team is continuing to have discussions with veteran centre Claude Giroux, who is slated to hit unrestricted free agency on July 1.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the general manager and Giroux's agent, Pat Brisson, were slated to speak again Wednesday.

As for goaltender Anton Forsberg, who is also set to hit the open market, Staios said the team will consider bringing him back, but added he's comfortable with Leevi Merilainen and Mads Sogaard rising from the AHL to fill the backup role behind Linus Ullmark.

The Senators and have $10.75 million in cap space with 17 players signed, per CapFriendly. Team owner Michael Andlauer stated earlier this month that he does not intend to spend to the cap and Staios argued Wednesday that entering the season with space would be beneficial for the Senators.

Staios confirmed he's considered adding more five-on-five scoring but said an uptick could come from within with Fabian Zetterlund and Dylan Cozens set for bigger roles after being acquired in-season.

Bruce Garrioch linked the team to pending UFA Brock Boeser this week, but signing the Vancouver Canucks winger could cost in the area of $8 million annually.

Ottawa made the playoffs this season for the first time since 2017, falling in the first round to the Toronto Maple Leafs.