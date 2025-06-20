Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman told reporters at Friday's season-ending media availability that he would like forward Trent Frederic back with the team next season.

Acquired from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade also involving the New Jersey Devils just prior to the trade deadline, Frederic is set to hit unrestricted free agency July 1. A report from Andy Strickland of FanDuel Sports Network on Wednesday stated that the Oilers were closing on an eight-year contract with Frederic paying him roughly $4 million a year.

"I don’t have anything to announce on Trent but you know we’re hopeful we can get something to the finish line there and to keep him in Edmonton," Bowman said Friday.

"Getting to know him as a person has been a great experience because he’s got a lot of attributes that I think are very important to a successful team. You know, he’s incredibly competitive, great teammate, great team guy. He brings an element that I think you need which is very competitive."

Frederic also indicated during his meeting with reporters a day earlier he would like to return next season.

"Playing this time of year with this group, having the chance to do that year in and year out is why I'd love to be back here," Frederic said.

Bowman also said he believes he could help the Oilers at both centre and on either wing if he sticks around.

"It’s really impressive to have someone with his skill set that can play three different positions. We talked to him yesterday and he said he likes to play centre, he likes to play right wing too, or left. You know, he almost prefers centre or right wing to left wing and we used him mostly this year on left."

Bowman also pointed out that Frederic being 27 years old – a young age for an unrestricted free agent – adds to the appeal of bringing him back.

"He’s a young guy, to be a free agent, you know usually they’re a little bit older than that so he’s got kind of the prime years of his career ahead of him."

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 draft by Boston, Frederic spent his first seven seasons with the Bruins before this year's deal. He returned from an ankle sprain and played one game with Edmonton before the playoffs, and tallied one goal and three assists in 22 postseason games as the Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers in six games in the Stanley Cup Final.

Defensive unit to remain intact?

Bowman said Friday there would be changes to the Oilers roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign but indicated the blueline will likely remain the most intact.

“The defence will have the least number of changes," Bowman said. "I like how they played. The forwards and goalies is where we will have some changes."

Blueliner Evan Bouchard tops the list of pending restricted free agents for the Oilers, with star forward Connor McDavid stating Thursday signing him is “definitely a deal that needs to get done.” McDavid himself is sure to dominate headlines this summer as he gets set to enter his final year under contract.

Bowman also said forwards and the goaltending were the main areas the Oilers would look at addressing, but did not give any insight into his specific off-season shopping list.