The Florida Panthers made an addition to their roster on Friday, adding forward Luke Kunin on a one-year contract.

Kunin appeared in 75 games split with the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets a year ago, where he scored 11 goals and finished with 18 points.

The 27-year-old was the 15th overall selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild, and has made stops in his eight-year NHL career with the Wild, Nashville Predators, Sharks and Blue Jackets.

“Luke is a physical and highly competitive forward who possesses excellent leadership abilities and strong character,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a release.

Kunin led all Sharks forwards with 165 hits in the 2023-24 campaign, and also ranked second on the Predators in 2021-22 with 223 hits.

In 434 career NHL games, the Chesterfield, MO native has 73 goals and 142 points.