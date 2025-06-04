The Edmonton Oilers allowed two goals in under two minutes Wednesday night in the first period of the Stanley Cup Final, with the second coming on a power play stemming from an unsuccessful challenge on the Florida Panthers' opening goal.

At the 10:49 mark with Edmonton out to a 1-0 lead, Carter Verhaeghe fired a shot that deflected in front of the net and found its way past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner to even the game at one goal apiece. The Oilers challenged for goaltender interference on the play, arguing that forward Sam Bennett made illegal contact with Skinner and affected his ability to make the save.

After a review, it was determined Bennett was knocked into Skinner by an Oilers defenceman, and Bennett was given credit for his 11th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The unsuccessful challenge meant a delay of game penalty to Edmonton and a power play for the Panthers, where Brad Marchand took advantage by finishing off a nifty cross-ice pass by Nate Schmidt. The marker was Marchand's fifth of the playoffs as the Panthers took their first lead of the series.

Leon Draisaitl, who did not score in last year's Cup Final, opened the scoring for Edmonton just 66 seconds into Game 1 before the Panthers erased the Oilers' advantage.

Game 2 will go Friday night in Edmonton before shifting to Sunrise, Fla., for Game 3 Monday evening.