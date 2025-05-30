Stanley Cup Final to start Wednesday, will end by June 20 at latest

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final will start on Wednesday as the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers for the second straight year.

This time around, the Oilers will have home-ice advantage after seeing their season end in Florida in Game 7 last June. The Oilers battled back from a 3-0 series deficit before incurring a 2-1 loss in the deciding game.

Last year's series came to an end on June 24 with the NHL Entry Draft starting just four days later. This year's final will end at the latest on June 20 should it reach a Game 7. This year's draft will start on June 27.

Both teams will enter the Stanley Cup Final well rested. The Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 on Wednesday to advance to their third straight Stanley Cup Final, while the Oilers also advanced in five games, picking up a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars Thursday night.

The full Stanley Cup Final schedule is as follows, with every game scheduled for an 8pm ET/5pm PT puck drop.

2025 Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Panthers at Oilers, Wednesday, June 4

Game 2: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 6

Game 3: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 9

Game 4: Oilers at Panthers, Thursday, June 12

Game 5: Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 14*

Game 6: Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 17*

Game 7: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 20*

*If necessary