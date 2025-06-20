The Pittsburgh Penguins rounded out new head coach Dan Muse's coaching staff on Friday.

Back-to-back Stanley Cup winner with the team Nick Bonino, Todd Nelson and Rich Clune were announced as assistant coaches by general manager Kyle Dubas. Goaltending coach Andy Chiodo, who was on Mike Sullivan's staff, remains in his position. Troy Paquette was named assistant video coach.

Bonino, 37, appeared in 868 NHL games over 15 seasons with the Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers from 2010 to 2024. He was a member of the Pens team that won Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Nick's understanding of what it takes to win at the NHL level is unmatched, and his unique experience as a player who filled many different roles over the course of his career will only help him as an assistant coach,” Muse, who was hired earlier this month, said in a statement. “His familiarity with the Penguins organization, as well as my familiarity with him as a player, and person, made him a great fit for this role, and we’re excited to welcome him to our coaching staff as he enters the next phase of his career.”

Nelson, 56, spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Hershey Bears, leading them to Calder Cups in 2023 and 2024. He won the Lou AR Pieri Memorial Award given to the top coach in the league in 2024. A native of Prince Albert, Sask., Nelson began his coaching career in 2001 and had stints as an assistant in the NHL with both the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers. He served as interim head coach of the Oilers upon the firing of Dallas Eakin in 2014-2015.

“He has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to get the most out of his players, most recently in Hershey, and his leadership qualities and wealth of experience will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to build a culture of excellence," Muse said of Nelson.

The 38-year-old Clune comes over to the Pens from the Anaheim Ducks where he had been an assistant under Greg Cronin last season. A veteran of 139 NHL games and 539 AHL games, Clune had served as the captain of the Toronto Marlies before joining the team as an assistant in 2023.

“Rich brings a wealth of knowledge across every level of professional hockey, spanning from his 15-year playing career to his time in development and coaching at the AHL and NHL levels over the past three years,” Muse said. “Rich’s experience in coaching, development and as a former player and captain will be extremely valuable in this role, and we’re excited for his addition to our coaching staff.”

Muse, 42, had been an assistant under Peter Laviolette with the Rangers and Predators. The Penguins are his first head coaching job in the NHL. He replaced Sullivan who departed after a decade behind the bench.