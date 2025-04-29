Valtteri Filppula has officially called time on his hockey career.

A Stanley Cup winner with the Detroit Red Wings, the 41-year-old Filppula announced his retirement through Jokerit in his native Finland.

After leaving the NHL after the 2020-2021 season, Filppula spent the past four seasons in Europe. Following three years with Swiss side Servette, he returned to Jokerit this past season. He appeared in 39 games, scoring 14 goals and adding 27 assists.

A native of Vantaa, Filppula was originally taken with the 95th overall selection of the 2002 NHL Entry Draft by the Red Wings out of Jokerit. Making his NHL debut in 2006, he went on to appear in 1,056 games over 16 seasons with the Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders.

For his career, Filppula had 197 goals and 333 assists.

He was a member of the Wings' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2008. He had five goals and six assists in 22 playoff games that spring.

Internationally, Filppula represented the Suomi on a number of occasions, including at two Winter Olympics games. In 2022, Filppula helped Finland win double gold at both the Beijing Olympics and the IIHF World Championship in Germany.

Filppula is the only Finnish member of the "Triple Gold Club," and 30th overall, having captured a Stanley Cup, as well as worlds and Olympic gold.