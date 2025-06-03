Slava Kozlov is the man for Sochi.

The Kontinental Hockey League team named the two-time Stanley Cup winner its new head coach on Tuesday.

Kozlov, 53, had spent the past four seasons as an assistant with Dynamo under former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Alexei Kudashov.

A native of the Moscow area, Kozlov appeared in 1,182 NHL games over 18 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres and Atlanta Thrashers from 1992 to 2010. A 20-goal scorer on 11 occasions, Kozlov finished his NHL career with 356 goals and 497 assists. He won Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.

After leaving the NHL, Kozlov returned to Russia to play in the KHL for five seasons with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, Dynamo, Spartak and Atlant Mytishchi. He won Gagarin Cups in 2011 and 2012.

Internationally, Kozlov represented the Soviet Union/Russia on multiple occasions, including at IIHF World Championships and at a Canada Cup.

Sochi finished dead last in the KHL this past season on 41 points.