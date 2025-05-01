The Philadelphia Flyers announced the passing of Ed Van Impe at 84 on Thursday.

The Saskatoon-born defenceman was a member of the inaugural Flyers team in 1967 and he went on to win two Stanley Cups with the "Broad Street Bullies" in 1974 and 1975.

Van Impe was the second captain in team history.

"My dad sent his love to his friends and teammates," Van Impe's son, Greg, said in a statement to the team website. "We walk together forever!"

After five seasons with the Buffalo Bisons of the American Hockey League, Van Impe made his NHL debut in 1966 with the Chicago Black Hawks. Left unprotected in the expansion draft, he was taken by the Flyers for their debut season.

Van Impe went on to play parts of nine seasons for the team before a midseason trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1975. He would appear in 22 games over two seasons for the Pens before retiring in 1977.

A three-time All-Star, Van Impe's most famous moment came in what was not an official NHL game. On Jan. 11, 1976, the Flyers played host to the Soviet Union's Central Red Army team at the Spectrum as part of the "Super Series" between NHL clubs and two Russian teams. Late in the first period, Van Impe was penalized for hooking. After serving the minor, Van Impe exited the box and levelled Valeri Kharlamov with a crunching open-ice hit. With Kharlamov laying prone on the ice for a moment, referee Lloyd Gilmour declined calling a penalty. Incredulous and believing that Van Impe had elbowed Kharlamov, head coach Konstantin Loktev pulled Central Red Army off the ice.

“They’re going home!" CBC play-by-play man Bob Cole memorably yelled as they left the ice. "They’re going home! Yeah! They’re going home!”

Penalized for a delay of game, Central Red Army eventually returned to the ice with the Flyers claiming a 4-1 win.

Following his retirement, Van Impe became a broadcaster for local Flyers coverage.