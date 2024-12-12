VANCOUVER — Star centre J.T. Miller will return to the Canucks’ lineup on Thursday when Vancouver hosts the Florida Panthers.

The 31-year-old forward took an indefinite leave from the team last month for personal reasons. He declined to say Thursday why he stepped away from hockey.

"I'm here with the team, and I'm ready to look forward to what's going to happen in the future, not necessarily what has happened in the past," he told reporters after the morning skate.

Miller has six goals and 10 assists in 17 games this season but has not played since Nov. 17.

He's missed 10 games, during which the Canucks (14-8-5) went 5-3-2.

The centre wasn't far from the minds of Vancouver fans during his leave and chants of "J-T Mill-er!" broke out during multiple games.

“It’s just an example of how much he means to the team and the city. He’s such a big piece to our group," said Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers. "But sometimes there's things bigger than hockey. And props to him for stepping away and taking care of those things.”

Getting back in the lineup Thursday may come with some rust, Miller admitted.

"I think this weekend is four weeks (off), so I'll try to keep it easy on myself, play my game," he said. "Just literally try to make it easy on myself, try to keep it simple, try to play physical — things that I can control.”

The six-foot-one, 218-pound forward from East Palestine, Ohio, put up a career-high 103 points last season, then added another 12 in the playoffs.

Picked 15th overall by the New York in the 2011 draft, he's currently in his sixth season with the Canucks following stints with the Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

He was named to the U.S. team for February's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last week.

“I’m excited. He’s excited. The players are excited," Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said of Miller's return. "He’s one of the best players in the league. So when you get a guy like that back in the lineup, that means a lot.”

Miller adds speed through the middle of the ice and an emotional intensity, Tocchet added.

“I just think that the attitude at the start of the games, he really brings that, puts the other team on their toes right off the bat," the coach said. "He plays with a lot of FU, and it's contagious. I think having a guy like him, he'll help drag guys into the fight. I think that's what he's really good at.”

Miller is the latest player to rejoin a Canucks team that has been plagued by injuries early this season.

All-star goalie Thatcher Demko made his first start of the campaign Tuesday after sitting out nearly eight months with a knee injury. Winger Dakota Joshua missed the start of the season as he recovered from treatment for testicular cancer. Sniper Brock Boeser was sidelined nearly three weeks by a concussion. Filip Hronek, one of the team's top defenceman, remains out after recovering from a "procedure" for a lower-body injury.

The group has found ways to win despite holes in the lineup, Miller said.

“Obviously, with myself and Fil and Demmer and having some injuries, there's been guys that have stepped up, and it's been nice to see," he said.

"It was a heck of a road trip by those guys, a lot of travel, a lot of games, and then come back home and get a couple points. So obviously, it's been good, but we've got a hard schedule the next week."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.