The Dallas Stars have acquired forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Logan Stankoven and two first-round picks.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports there are some smaller pieces also involved in the deal.

Rantanen had informed the Hurricanes he would not sign an extension with the team prior to the deadline. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier on Friday that the Stars and Rantanen have been going back and forth on an extension that would pay him $12 million annually.

The 28-year-old went without a point for the fourth straight game in Carolina's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins Thursday night as his output continues to sit well below where it was before the trade from the Colorado Avalanche in January.

Rantanen had two goals and six points in 13 games with Carolina after posting 25 goals and 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche prior to the trade.

The Hurricanes spent big to add Rantanen in January, sending forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury, as well as a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round selection to the Avalanche. Carolina, who also received Nils Juntorp from Colorado, sent a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the trade in exchange for them eating half of Rantanen's $9.25 million cap hit and forward Taylor Hall.

In the last year of a six-year, $55.5 million deal, Rantanen was carrying a cap hit of $4.625 million in Carolina.

Drafted 10th overall by the Avalanche in 2015, Rantanen has 289 goals and 687 points in 632 career games split between the Avalanche and Hurricanes.

Rantanen helped the Avalanche win their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in 2022, recording five goals and 25 points during the playoffs.

The Nousiainen, Finland, native represented his country four times at the World Championship, taking home a silver medal in 2016. He also represented Finland during this season’s 4 Nations Face-Off.