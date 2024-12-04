Dallas Stars veteran forward Tyler Seguin is scheduled to undergo hip surgery this week and is expected to miss the next four-to-six months, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old centre has scored nine goals and 11 assists over 19 games in 2024-25 with the Stars, his 12th season in Dallas and 15th in the NHL.

Seguin record 25 goals and 27 assists for 52 points in 68 games last season, his best point total since 2018-19 when he had 80.

Seguin is in the sixth season of an eight, $78.8 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $9.85 million. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Seguin was selected second overall by the Boston Bruins in 2010, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2011. The Bruins dealt Seguin to the Stars in July of 2013 after falling to the Chicago Blackhawks in that year's Stanley Cup Final.

Over 988 career games with the Bruins and Stars, Seguin has 360 goals and 448 assists, adding 25 goals and 46 assists across 133 postseason games.

Dallas currently sits third in the Central Division with a 32 points and a 16-8 record.