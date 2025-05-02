Stars' Heiskanen, Robertson remain out for Game 7 vs. Avs

The Dallas Stars will not be getting any added reinforcements for Saturday's Game 7 against the Colorado Avalanche as defenceman Miro Heiskanen and left winger Jason Robertson are not ready to return to the lineup, head coach Pete DeBoer told the media on Friday.

Neither have played a game in the opening-round series.

The 25-year-old Heiskanen hasn't played since Jan. 28 due to a knee injury while Robertson, also 25, has been sidelined since April 16 when he suffered a knee injury against the Nashville Predators in the regular-season finale.

Heiskanen tallied five goals and 20 assists over 50 games in the regular season. Robertson ranked second in team scoring this year, netting 35 goals and 45 assists across 82 games.

Dallas dropped Game 6 in Colorado by a score of 7-4 and will have home ice advantage for Saturday's Game 7. The winner will take on either the Winnipeg Jets or St. Louis Blues in the second round.