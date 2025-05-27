Stars' Hintz a game-time decision against Oilers for Game 4

Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz will be a game-time decision for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, head coach Pete DeBoer confirmed to the media.

Hintz, 28, took part in pre-game warmups ahead of Sunday's Game 3, but missed the 6-1 loss to the Oilers with a lower-body injury.

Hintz has five goals and 11 points in 15 postseason games this season after registering 28 goals and 67 points in 76 regular season matches.

The Stars are in a 2-1 series deficit to the Oilers with Game 4 taking place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.