Dallas Stars talented winger Jason Robertson is close to returning to the lineup with Game 1 of their second round series against the Winnipeg Jets beginning Wednesday in Manitoba, head coach Pete DeBoer told the media.

“He’s close. We’ll see tomorrow morning,” DeBoer said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old skated alongside Mason Marchment and Wyatt Johnston during Tuesday's practice.

Robertson, who suffered a knee injury during the team's regular season finale on April 16, missed the entire seven games series against the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round. The native of California ranked second in team scoring this year, netting 35 goals and 45 assists across 82 games.

DeBoer added forward Colin Blackwell, who scored one goal over six games against the Avs, could be the player coming out of the lineup.

No. 1 defenceman Miro Heiskanen, who's been out since Jan. 28 with a knee injury, skated with Matt Dumba at practice on Tuesday, but DeBoer didn't indicate his availability for Game 1 against Winnipeg.

The 25-year-old native of Finland had five goals and 20 assists over 50 games with the Stars in 2024-25, his seventh year with the franchise.

Winnipeg Jets injury update

Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey and Logan Stanley all skated in non-contact sweaters on Tuesday after missing Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Morrissey and Stanley were among the first on the ice for the optional session and left before things started, while Scheifele participated in practice.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel said Scheifele, Morrissey and Stanley are all considered day-to-day.

The 32-year-old Scheifele was held out of Games 6 and 7 with an undisclosed injury that forced him out of Game 5 earlier in the week. Jets head coach Scott Arniel designated Scheifele as a game-time decision on Saturday but ruled him out of Sunday's winner-take-all matchup with the St. Louis Blues early the following day.

Scheifele had two goals and four assists for six points through five games of the series before the injury.

Morrissey was forced out of Sunday's Game 7 with an upper-body injury. Arniel told reporters that he will be re-evaluated on Monday and is considered day-to-day for the time being. He played 2:09 before leaving in the opening period.

Stanley missed Sunday's game with an undisclosed injury and did not take part in the Jets' gameday skate earlier that day.

Morrissey had three assists with 11 shots on goal during the Jets' first-round series. Stanley suited up in five of the seven games, tallying one shot and 10 hits.