With the playoffs just around the corner, the struggling Dallas Stars may have reason to worry when it comes to the health of one of their top offensive talents.

Left winger Jason Robertson left Wednesday's regular season finale against the Nashville Predators early in the second period with a lower-body injury after being hit awkwardly into the boards by Preds winger Michael McCarron.

Robertson did not return to action and head coach Peter DeBoer didn't have an update following the game.

“The purpose of resting people down the stretch was to hopefully avoid injury and unfortunately we didn’t do that with the Robertson injury. So, tough night,” DeBoer told reporters after the 5-1 loss.

According to Predators reporter Emma Lingan, Robertson left Bridgestone Arena with a brace on his right knee and looked to be in "quite a bit of pain."

The 25-year-old Californian played all 82 games for a third straight season in 2024-25, scoring 35 goals and 45 assists.

On a brighter note, veteran forward Tyler Seguin, who missed the last 58 games following hip surgery, returned to the Stars' lineup and recorded an assist in 14:48 of ice time.

Dallas finished second in the Central Division with a 50-26-6 record. They will take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs which starts Saturday in Dallas.

The Stars have lost seven straight games entering the postseason.