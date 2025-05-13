DALLAS - Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen was expected to return to the lineup for Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Head coach Pete DeBoer said he anticipated Heiskanen would play if all went well at the Stars' morning skate.

"He's the best defenceman in the NHL in my opinion," said Stars goalie Jake Oettinger. "Whenever you can insert a guy like that it's obviously a huge boost."

The Stars' top-pair blueliner has missed over three months after undergoing knee surgery. He did not speak to reporters after the optional workout.

"He makes my life a lot easier," Oettinger said. "He does so many good things and so many little things that people don't realize.

"I mean, he's our best player. When you can get your best player back, it's huge."

Dallas split the first two games of the best-of-seven second-round series in Winnipeg before winning Game 3 at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Heiskanen had 25 points (5-20) in 50 games this past season. The 25-year-old Finn has 283 points (58-225) in 475 career regular-season games.

The six-foot-two 197-pound defenceman was selected with the third overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft. He signed an eight-year, US$67.6-million deal with the Stars in 2021.

The Jets were not expected to make any lineup changes for Game 4. Winnipeg's four lines and three defence pairs were together for rushes at the morning skate.

Winnipeg entered Game 4 with a winless road record in the post-season. The Jets dropped all three road games in the first round against the St. Louis Blues before advancing with a Game 7 win at home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025.