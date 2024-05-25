DALLAS (AP) — Dallas front-line center Roope Hintz and Oilers forward Adam Henrique both missed another game in these NHL playoffs after being scratched in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday night.

Both players had been described by their coaches as game-time decisions.

Henrique missed his seventh game in a row, and eighth of nine, since injuring am ankle in the first-round finale against Los Angeles on May 1.

Hintz was out for the fourth game in a row because of an upper-body injury. He hasn't played since leaving in the first period of Game 4 of the Stars' second-round series against Colorado on May 13.

