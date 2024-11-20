With a third consecutive loss on Tuesday night, the Ottawa Senators have now dropped to 8-9-1 on the year, a disappointing start after an off-season that garnered hope.

Whether it be acquiring goaltender Linus Ullmark, hiring a new head coach, or having another off-season of development for their emerging core, the Senators planned to be in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Those hopes haven’t been helped by a November slump that has seen the team drop six of their past nine contests.

General manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios met with the media on Wednesday for what the team called a “quarter-season update”, as the second-year executive attempted to quell some of the concern surrounding the Senators.

“I don’t think this is a dire situation for this group at all,” said Staios. “I think we’ve played very well at times, for long stretches, as well.

“What we have done is identified that area where we need to improve. You can use all the words you want. Is it maturity, is it experience? Whatever it might be, we have to figure out how we can get better.”

The recent play of Ullmark has been a point of concern, with the Swedish netminder allowing five goals to both the Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers in back-to-back appearances.

Ullmark, 31, was brought via trade from the Boston Bruins this summer, and was awarded a four-year, $33 million contract extension before the start of the season.

Staios acknowledged the goalie’s struggles of late, but re-affirmed his belief in the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner.

“His track record proves that he gets this turned around,” he said. “He’s a quality goaltender, has a long track record of being a quality goaltender…there’s times to the season where a player isn’t playing at his best. It gets magnified when you’re a goaltender, but we have full belief that Linus will get back to full form.

“There’s a lot that’s been put onto this player, in particular. Every individual has things that they have to deal with when they come in. But a trade, a new contract, an emotional game in Boston. I haven’t talked to Linus about this, and I could only imagine, but he’s going to settle in.”

Joining Ullmark in his first season with the Sens is head coach Travis Green. The 53-year-old bench boss was hired in May after taking over for Lindy Ruff on an interim basis for the New Jersey Devils last season.

Staios acknowledged the growing pains that come with hiring a new group to lead a hockey team, but also expressed positivity with how Green has made his mark defensively early on in the season.

“I think there’s phases in coaching when a new staff comes together. What I’m pleased with is we’ve emphasized and are executing in one of the most important areas, the defensive side of the puck, which hadn’t been here last year as far as just team play,” he said.

“We’ve created an identity. In the games that we’ve played well, we’ve created an identity of being fast, hard-working, physical. I think it’s a good start.”

Identity and defensive prowess aside, the Senators are just one point ahead of the last-place Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division.

“Record-wise, we’re below what I expected to be at,” said Staios. “If you look at the underlying numbers, we should be a better team. We’ve played a little bit better than our record, but the record is the record. This is where we sit right now. We have to have an honest assessment of ourselves, and I think that’s what’s changed here with Travis and the coaching staff, the accountability.

“The record, getting points, looking to try and get into the playoffs, is how ultimately how you’re going to be judged.”