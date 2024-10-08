After missing the playoffs for a seventh straight season, Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios knew he had to make changes over the summer, starting with the goaltending.

Last year’s goalie tandem of Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg struggled. In 2023-24, the Senators allowed 3.43 goals per game, tying for fifth-last in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens. The team’s collective .888 save percentage was last in the league.

Staios kick-started what would be a busy off-season for the Senators on June 24, acquiring Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins in exchange for Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a 2024 first-round pick (Dean Letourneau).

Ullmark appeared in 40 games with Boston last season, going 22-10-8 with a .915 save percentage and 2.55 GAA.

In an interview on TSN Radio 1200 on Tuesday morning, Staios said he expects Ullmark to have a significant impact on and off the ice.

“It’s the one position I think that you can look at with the group that can really build confidence,” said Staios. “The way Linus goes about his business, he’s obviously very good at playing goal, but there’s leadership qualities to him. And [he] came from an organization in Boston where they’ve had success and played under leaders like Patrice Bergeron, who he speaks very fondly of. I think that that’s another area when I look at leadership to surround this young core, it’s unique to talk about it in the goaltending position but certainly he brings that as well.

“As far as his personality and his confidence, the way he goes about his business, he’s learned to be a great pro. It’s unique that he’s a goaltender and has those qualities in leadership. He’s vocal, he’s vocal on the ice as well.”

Starting his career with the Buffalo Sabres in 2015, Ullmark spent six seasons with the organization until departing as a free agent in July 2021 and signing a four-year deal with the Bruins where he would form a strong tandem with Jeremy Swayman.

He had a career season in 2022-23, going 40-6-1 with a .938 save percentage and 1.89 GAA, capturing the Vezina Trophy, William M. Jennings Trophy and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team.

Now with Ullmark a pending unrestricted free agent, Staios said he wants his new goaltender to settle in in Ottawa before opening up talks on a potential extension.

“We’ll take it a day at a time in that regard,” said Staios. “Again, I think the focus is not only on Linus, Moa and the family being comfortable here in Ottawa, but for Linus to be comfortable to prepare for the season.

“We don’t want any distractions for him and the time will come when those conversations happen.”