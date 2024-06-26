Ottawa Senators president and general manager Steve Staios confirmed to Ian Mendes of The Athletic Wednesday that the team will not be exercising a buyout in the early window.

The NHL's first buyout period opens on Thursday and ends Sunday, giving teams a limited window to make their moves.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reported earlier this week that the Senators were considering a buyout for Travis Hamonic. The 33-year-old defenceman is signed through the upcoming season at $1.1 million cap hit. A buyout would have left a cap charge of $366,000 on their books for each of the next two seasons.

Hamonic posted two goals and six points in 48 games with the Senators this season after finishing six goals and 21 points in 78 games the year prior. Selected by the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2008 draft, Hamonic 52 goals and 235 points in 841 career NHL games.

After their major trade this week to acquire Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins, the Senators currently project to have $11.3 million in cap space with 15 players signed for next season.