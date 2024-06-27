Ottawa Senators president and general manager Steve Staios shut down rumours Wednesday that defenceman Thomas Chabot was being shopped by the team.

"There's no truth to that," Staios said when asked about the report. “Not sure where that comes from. Hasn’t been talked about once.

"I don’t get distracted by a lot of the stuff. Every player on our team has been rumoured at some point.”

Chabot was limited to 51 games this season due to various injuries and posted nine goals and 21 assists with a minus-3 rating. The 27-year-old blueliner was expected to undergo wrist surgery in late April, with a recovery timeline of roughly three months.

Chabot has spent his entire 432-game NHL career with the Senators after they selected him 18th overall in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

He has four years remaining on an eight-year, $64 million deal he signed in 2019.