Steven Lorentz picked up the game-winning goal as part of his two-point night for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Thursday's 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

The Kitchener, Ont. native celebrated his first goal with the franchise by showing off a correct prediction he made in a school yearbook.

Lorentz posted a photo on X where he answered the question "where will you be in 15 years:" with "Playing in the NHL (with the Leafs)."

"15 years ago, this year… don’t give up on your dreams, kids," Lorentz wrote in his post.

The 28-year-old forward signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on Monday after joining the team for training camp on a professional tryout.

Lorentz logged 9:03 of ice time in Toronto's season-opening 1-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday before seeing a jump to 15:07 in Thursday's win.

"That was pretty cool," Lorentz said of scoring his first goal with the team. "... We got the puck out to the slot and I was fortunate enough, I got all of it on that backhand. Everyone once in a while I catch one like that. It felt pretty good for that to go in."

Lorentz logged just one goal and three points in 38 games with the Florida Panthers last season before contributing two goals and an assist in 16 games during the team's run to the Stanley Cup.

He said Thursday he father instilled his early love for the Maple Leafs, but pushed him for more production after a strong game against the Devils.

"I checked my phone. He just said, 'Are you going to top that on Saturday night?'" Lorentz told reporters. "I said, 'I don't know, man. We'll see.' Don't know if we're going to be doing this every single night, night in and night out for the whole season. But, you know, definitely I got my foot on the gas, and I'm feeling really good right now. So, I'm just hoping to keep this going"

The Maple Leafs will host the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday in their home opener.