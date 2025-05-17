The Toronto Maple Leafs are still awaiting an injury update on Matthew Knies ahead of Sunday's do-or-die Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, head coach Craig Berube told TSN's Mark Masters on Saturday.

Knies, 22, appeared to sustain an injury following an awkward collision with Panthers defenceman Niko Mikkola in Friday's Game 6. The third-year winger laboured back to the bench shortly after and appeared to be in pain following the hit.

Bobby McMann was seen taking first-line shifts alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner at various points throughout the game. Knies did not leave the contest, but logged just 13:01 of ice time in the 2-0 win, well down from his average of 20:11 this postseason.

"I haven't seen him today, so I mean, I don't have an update for you right now," said Berube of Knies. "I will today, though, at some point, for sure. How he's doing and how we've got to proceed going forward here with him."

Knies has been a driving force for the Maple Leafs in the 2025 playoffs, recording five goals and two assists through 12 games.

Game 7 between the Leafs and Panthers is scheduled for Sunday night in Toronto, with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Toronto has not been to a Conference Final since the 2001-02 season, when they fell to the Hurricanes in six games.