Jonas Brodin and Mark Stone traded goals and Canada maintained its two-goal advantage and will head into the third period of the 4 Nations Face-Off opener with a 3-1 lead.

After struggling to create chances in the first period, Sweden turned the tables in the second and got their first good chance of the game when Lucas Raymond went in on a partial breakaway five minutes into the second period but could not beat Jordan Binnington with a backhand attempt.

The Swedes got on the board at 9:33 of the period to cut the lead in half. After hemming Canada in their zone, Brodin wired a shot from the top of the circle over the shoulder of Binnington for Sweden’s first goal of the tournament.

Canada responded at 17:28 of the period when Sidney Crosby went up the wing and found Stone all alone in the slot, who wired it home to restore Canada's two-goal lead. It was Crosby's second assist of the game after he provided the primary helper on Nathan MacKinnon's power play goal that opened the scoring less than a minute into the game.

Brad Marchand scored Canada's second goal of the game, while Connor McDavid, Seth Jarvis, and Brayden Point have provided assists.

Binnington has stopped 11 of 12 shots through two period, while Gustavsson has turned away 11 shots thus far.

Canadian defenceman Shea Theodore went to the dressing room after being checked into the boards by Adrian Kempe. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game during the intermission.