Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who left Saturday's Game 3 win with an upper-body injury, skated on the same line as Jack Eichel during Monday's morning skate ahead of Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Stone suffered the injury in the first period and did not return to action as Vegas won 4-3 for their first win of the series. Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said he was considered day-to-day following the game.

The 32-year-old Canadian is having a solid playoff run, netting four goals and four assists over nine games. Stone tallied 19 goals and 48 assists over 66 games during the regular season.

Lineup changes for the Oilers?

It appears the Oilers could be making a couple lineup changes for Monday's Game 4.

Defenceman Troy Stecher left the morning skate ahead of fellow blueliner Troy Emberson, indicating he is slated to be in the lineup on Monday.

Additionally, winger Kasperi Kapanen was off the ice before Viktor Arvidsson and could also play in Game 4.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch did not confirm any specific lineup changes, telling the media after the morning skate to expect "one, maybe two" changes. He added there is a couple game-time decisions, as well.

Goalie Stuart Skinner will get his second straight start with Calvin Pickard still sidelined with an injury.

Edmonton can take a 3-1 series advantage with a win on Monday after losing Saturday's Game 3 in heartbreaking fashion, allowing the game-winning goal with less than one second remaining in regulation.

The 31-year-old Stecher, who hasn't played this postseason, had three goals and four assists over 66 games with the Oilers during the regular season, his first full season with the team.

Stecher last played postseason hockey in 2022 when he scored two goals and two assists over four games as member of the Los Angeles Kings. He also had two goals and one assist across 17 playoff games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2020.

Emberson, 24, hasn't recorded a point over nine games in the playoffs this spring and is averaging 9:28 of ice time per game.

Kapanen, 28, has also sat out this entire postseason for the Oilers after recording six goals and eight assists over 67 games in 2024-25, split between the Oilers and St. Louis Blues.

The 32-year-old Arvidsson has one goal and three assists over nine playoff games for the Oilers. He scored 15 goals and 12 assists over 67 games during the regular season.