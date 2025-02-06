Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard responded Thursday to the growing criticism he's faced in the media as he struggles in his second NHL season.

Selected first overall in the 2023 draft, Bedard has 15 goals and 46 points in 53 games this season and is minus-23 as puck possession remains an issue in his game.

“I’m not watching broadcasts or anything. I’m playing hockey. Their job is to say what they see. I couldn’t really care less, to be honest, what people on the outside think of me or us," Bedard told reporters. "But of course I’m not going to be butthurt if someone says I make a bad play or whatever. I don't care. It’s their job to say what they feel and I'm not going to take anything personally."

Blackhawks interim head coach Anders Sorensen said he has spoken to Bedard about dropping the number of turnovers in his game, reiterating comments from Bedard that the 19-year-old is fully aware when he's made a mistake.

"Puck management is a big part of the game but we’ll keep those conversations between me and him, what we talk about," Sorensen said. "He’s aware, He’s a smart player. He knows if he makes a mistake. We talk during the game. He’s a smart player but he’s aware.

"Even if you look at those turnovers he had, if you look at who’s the first guy back after those turnovers, it’s him. So he knows."

Bedard had 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games last season and finished minus-44.

The Blackhawks are on pace to miss the playoffs once again this season, sitting second last in the Western Conference with a 16-36-6 record.