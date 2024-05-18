Stuart Skinner practiced in the starters net at the Edmonton Oilers optional skate and appears to be the starter as the team looks to avoid elimination against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Calvin Pickard has started the past two games for the Oilers, going 1-1 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.52 goals-against average.

Skinner last started in Game 3 of the series, allowing four goals on 15 shots before being pulled in favour of Pickard. He has allowed 12 goals on 58 shots in three starts against the Canucks.

Overall, the 25-year-old has a 3.22 GAA and .877 save percentage in eight playoff games this season. The Edmonton native posted a 36-26-5 record with a 2.62 GAA and .905 save percentage in 59 regular season games this season.

The Canucks lead the series 3-2 with a chance to close it out on the road.