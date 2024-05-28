Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner will start Game 4 of their Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported on Tuesday.

Skinner has started every game of the series to this point, allowing eight goals on 78 shots for a .897 save percentage through three games.

The 25-year-old was sharp in the first two games, allowing four goals on 57 shots, but struggled in their 5-3 Game 3 loss on home ice Monday night. He allowed four goals on 21 shots in the defeat, a game Edmonton led 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes.

One of the major storylines of the opening two rounds was the play of the Oilers' goaltending. Skinner was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who made his first two career Stanley Cup Playoffs starts in Games 4 and 5 of the second round against the Vancouver Canucks. However, Skinner was in the crease for Games 6 and 7.

Skinner has allowed 36 goals in 13 playoff games -- the most among goaltenders in this year's postseason -- and his .885 save percentage is worst among goaltenders to have started more than five games.

Game 4 of the series will be played on Wednesday, with the Stars holding a 2-1 lead after three games.