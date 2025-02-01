OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators gave their fans plenty to cheer about before leaving on a weeklong road trip and heading into their league-mandated break.

The Senators (28-20-4) capped off their four-game homestand with an impressive 6-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild Saturday night, completing a perfect 4-0-0 run at Canadian Tire Centre.

Ottawa controlled the first 40 minutes to take a 3-0 lead, but three power-play goals in a span of 2:14 to start the third put the game out of reach.

Ryan Hartman took a match penalty after he shoved Tim Stutzle’s face into the ice off a faceoff in the dying seconds of the second and the Senators capitalized on the opportunity.

Jake Sanderson, who had a career four-point night with a goal and three assists, beat Filip Gustavsson, who faced 52 shots, from the top of the slot. Brady Tkachuk made it 5-0 scoring 59 seconds later. The Wild then took another minor penalty to provide Ottawa a two-man advantage and Drake Batherson buried his 15th.

Chants of “we want (Marc-Andre) Fleury” rained down from the sellout crowd.

Tim Stutzle, with a goal and two assists, Josh Norris and Michael Amadio also scored for Ottawa, while Leevi Merilainen picked up his third shutout of the season stopping 16 shots.

Coming into the game the Wild (31-18-4) had only given up three goals through their last three games.

Ottawa’s Nick Cousins will be out six to eight weeks after having knee surgery Friday.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Ottawa’s penalty kill continues to be one of Ottawa’s best assets, going a perfect 3-for-3 and scoring short-handed for the second straight game.

Wild: A lack of discipline proved costly for Minnesota with Ottawa scoring three power-play goals.

KEY MOMENT

With the Wild trailing 3-0 Ryan Hartman took a major penalty for attempt to injure when he shoved Tim Stutzle’s face into the ice off a faceoff in the final minute of play of the second.

KEY STAT

This marked the first time Ottawa had 50-plus shots this season.

UP NEXT

Wild: Visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Senators: Visit the Nashville Predators on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.