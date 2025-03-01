WINNIPEG - Rookie Matvei Michkov put a backhand shot past Connor Hellebuyck in the shootout to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

The victory extended the Flyers’ (27-26-8) point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Jamie Drysdale scored for the Flyers and Ivan Fedotov stopped 30 shots.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (42-15-4) and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves in front of 14,436 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Scheifele notched his team-leading 34th goal of the season with a shot from the slot at 9:58 of the first period.

Philadelphia outshot the Jets 14-7 in the first period. Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny both hit posts.

Drysdale made it 1-1 at 3:48 of the second with a high shot that hit both posts and went in.

Hellebuyck made a key glove save on Bobby Brink early in the third, then defenceman Dylan DeMelo laid down to disrupt a Flyers’ two-on-one attack midway through the frame.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: After scoring the game’s first goal, the Jets came up empty on a couple of breakaways. Winnipeg had 10 takeaways through regulation compared to Philadelphia’s two, but couldn’t capitalize.

Flyers: Head coach John Tortorella marked his 1,608th game behind the bench, surpassing Al Arbour for sixth place in games coached in NHL history. His players produced a tight-checking game and blocked 22 shots compared to Winnipeg's 12.

KEY MOMENT

The Jets had a pair of power plays in the final six minutes of the third period. Fedotov made a quick glove save on a Nikolaj Ehlers shot in the first one.

KEY STAT

Winnipeg has scored just one goal in its past four games against Philadelphia and have lost four consecutive games to the Flyers.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Jets: Visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.